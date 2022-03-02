It’s that time of year again — St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner. Join the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl on March 17 for specials at local food and drink spots on the Coastside.
Register at visithalfmoonbay.org under “Business” to receive a free digital copy of the pub crawl map, and to be entered to win a basket of local goods.
