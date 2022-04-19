Earth Day
Recycling event planned
The city of Half Moon Bay is teaming up with Republic Services to host its annual Earth Day recycling event for local residents.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 30 in the Smith Field parking lot, located at the end of Wavecrest Road. Recycling services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Rain or shine, Republic Services will be providing free recycling services for residents of Half Moon Bay, including a compost giveaway, document shredding and no contact, e-waste recycling.
Bring your own buckets, shovels and gloves to collect half a cubic yard of compost per household.
Place your boxes for shredding — limited to three banker's boxes per household — in the trunk of your car. When you arrive, follow the directions of staff to proceed to the designated paper shredding location, where they will retrieve the materials from your trunk.
Electronic waste accepted for the e-waste recycling include televisions, monitors, printers, computers, cables, cellphones, lamps and DVD players. Place your e-waste in the trunk or back seat of your car and remain inside your vehicle until a staff member can retrieve your items.
For more information for this event, contact Republic Services at (650) 592-241, infohmb@republicservices.com or visit hmbcity.com/recyclingday. Proof of residency required.
— Emma Spaeth
Odd Fellows lodge jumps into spring
This month at the Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows lodge, join National Geographic photographer Gordon Wiltsie, who will be speaking about his travels and adventures on the job as part of the Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows Speakers Series. Beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Odd Fellows Hall, 526 Main St., the veteran photographer will be showing pictures and sharing his insights from his career documenting everything from the North and South Poles, to galloping across Mongolian steppes with the descendants of Genghis Khan.
Space is limited, so advanced registration is encouraged, and can be done online at hmb-odd.org, under events.
Preceding the presentation at 5:30 p.m., Wiltsie will be hosting an exhibit celebrating the work of other talented local photographers who join him each month to share their photos as part of the “Photographer’s Rendezvous.” For those interested in joining the next “Rendezvous,” meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellows Hall. All are welcome. To get instructions on uploading images or to join the mailing list, contact Wiltsie at alpenimage.com/contact.
Coming up this month, the Odd Fellows will also be host to guitar duo Stevie Coyle and Glenn Houston of “The Quitters.”
The right-handed, right-side-up fingerpicking and left-handed upside-down flatpicking twosome will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Odd Fellows. The doors open at 7 p.m. There is limited seating so advanced tickets are required. Tickets can be secured on the Odd Fellows website, under events for an optional $25 donation. If health precautions allow it, wine, beer and other beverages will be available for purchase.
The final event of the month will be held at 7:30 p.m. on April 30, and will feature solo bassist Michael Manring, guitarist Mark Lemaire and Montara resident and guitar instrumentalist Mark Kostrzewa. Reservations are required for an optional $30 donation.
For more information about the upcoming events, visit hmb-odd.org.
— Emma Spaeth
