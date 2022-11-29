As we slide into the calendar’s home plate, we bring along the warm feelings, traditions and calories of Thanksgiving.
This year we also carry forward our local, first-Thursday tradition, which has never been in December. Make It Main Street is a monthly salute to Half Moon Bay’s vibrant downtown — its shops, restaurants and other attractions.
Supported through grants by the Coastal Literary Arts Movement, the newly formed San Mateo County Office of Arts and Culture, and the city of Half Moon Bay, Make It Main Street celebrates the cerebrals and brings people together after enduring two years of forced separation.
While some aspects of Make It Main Street will take a long winter's nap, Speakers' Space, the poetry, prose and storytelling forum, will carry the first-Thursday momentum through the winter months, beginning on the first Thursday in December. Hey, that’s tomorrow!
Speakers' Space will continue to be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on first Thursdays. There will be some changes to the winter version. Speakers’ Space is moving indoors to Harpo’s Café Society on Main Street (of course). Make It Main Street is hosting coffee and tea, and an occasional light snack.
Local poet Clifford Hunt is the emcee and will narrate the Community Poem. Look around town for posters with notepads to jot your response to the monthly prompt. The December prompt is: “What I want this season, and always, is …” The community’s thoughts are combined to create a poem that captures the reason for the season in a most wonderful way.
Come give a listen to local writers, poets and essayists reading their own work or other works that have inspired them, the December poem, and maybe even a QuipTide column. We also hope to hear something you find meaningful. Chances are good we’ll enjoy it too.
The evening is open to all and free of charge. This is truly free speech, just keep it civil.
Shifting gears and forgetting to engage the clutch, let us ask, “Why poetry?” I’m one of those people who can only write poetry by parodying others’ poems or penning a few words that rhyme with “Nantucket.”
I admire writers who have heard The Muse and are able to bare their souls in verse. Some write short pieces, such as haikus. Others, like John Milton, Dante Alighieri and T.S. Eliot write massive tomes that are somehow more readable in verse than conversely.
Some people write for weeks on end without saying anything new. Without new thoughts, all writing is essentially plagiarism. Here’s an example: “Painting is silent poetry, and poetry is painting with the gift of speech.” It’s a deep insight and well stated. But it isn’t mine.
The writer was Simonides, a Greek lyric poet of the 6th century B.C. With a nod to Simonides it conveys the creative message as well as its antiquity.
Come join us on Thursday for our monthly celebration of humankind’s greatest invention, the written word.
