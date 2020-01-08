  1. Home
  2. Community
image- Sandy Close
Sandy Close, who was the executive director of the groundbreaking Pacific News Service, will be speaking in Princeton on Thursday. Photo courtesy New America Media 

The regular Brews and Views discussions at the Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. continue on Thursday with the first such gathering of the new year. And this time the focus is on the future of local journalism.

Sandy Close visits the brewery beginning at 6 p.m. on Jan. 9. The brewery is located at 390 Capistrano Road. The discussions are free and attendees are welcome to order from the bar during an informal, conversational, two-hour program.

Close was the executive director of the Pacific News Service and founder of New California Media. She is currently founder of Ethnic Media Services. She has been a media entrepreneur for more than two decades and has seen the landscape change dramatically since beginning her work in journalism in the 1960s.

After covering China and Vietnam for the Far Eastern Economic Review, she became editor of the Pacific News Service in 1974. In 1996, she founded New America Media, a collaboration of ethnic news organizations. She has earned a MacArthur Foundation “Genius Award” and a Polk Award for career achievement.

On Thursday she will be in conversation with brewery owner and Coastsider Lenny Mendonca. Mendonca is on the board of the Coastside News Group Inc., which owns the Half Moon Bay Review.

The pair will talk about the future of journalism, the importance of local journalism for young people, and how grassroots organizations like the Coastal Literary Arts Movement can contribute to local media opportunities.

For more information, visit hmbbrewingco.com.

Correction: This version corrects Close's current position.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments