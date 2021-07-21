During the months of confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah Fuentes has been waiting to take the stage again and share the beauty of flamenco dancing with the public.
Now Fuentes is bringing her latest work, Flores de Verano Flamenco en Vivo, a program that celebrates rebirth and new beginnings, to Seville Tapas in Half Moon Bay. Fuentes, joined by singer and guitarist Diego Amador Jr., will perform at 7:30 p.m. on July 25 at Seville Tapas for this leg of their West Coast tour.
“I think I was just born with flamenco receptors in my brain,” Fuentes said. “Our hearts beat in triplets. Flamenco, instead of being in four, our time is measured in beats of three, six and 12. It resonates with my body.”
Fuentes, of Seattle, Wash., has been studying flamenco for 18 years and has been performing for 11 years.
“The most important part is the singing,” Fuentes said. “The singing is just so amazing and special and emotional and so powerful. It’s really the soul of the art form.”
Amador, who will be singing and playing the guitar, is from Seville, Spain, and has been playing guitar since he was 5 years old and has been performing since he was 14.
“It’s a great gift to be able to travel to all these wonderful places and bring my music,” said Amador. “I like the nerves, the tickles you get in your stomach like when you’re in love. When performing you want to transmit to the audience what you have inside of you. I love flamenco because of the purity, the roots and its beauty.”
During the pandemic, Fuentes and Amador were anxious to get back out and share their work.
“Flamenco is part of the reason I was born, so if I’m not doing it, I’m not doing what I’m supposed to be doing, my reason for living and existing,” said Fuentes.
Fuentes and Amador were performing together in 2020 and had to cut their tour short, so they have been excited to be back on the road and performing. They want to invite everybody to listen to flamenco and discover its beauty and history.
“It’s a very rich music. And it’s a healing music,” Amador said. “It can transport you to many beautiful places in the world.”
