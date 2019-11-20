Every holiday shopper ends up with at least one loved one on the shopping list for whom nothing seems appropriate. Some people seem to have it all, and others may be less than forthcoming with regard to items they may need or want.
Many seniors tend to fall into the latter category. Shopping for holiday gifts for seniors can be difficult, but here are a handful of gift ideas that might make this holiday season that much more special for seniors.
Books: A 2015 survey from the Pew Research Center found that 69 percent of adults age 65 and over read at least one book in the previous 12 months. That makes books a good bet as gifts. Shoppers might want to opt for more traditional print books rather than e-books, as the survey found that only 15 percent of readers age 65 and over had read an e-book in the previous 12 months.
Gym membership: According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, more than 80 percent of adults do not meet the guidelines for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities. That can be especially troubling for seniors, who are at greater risk for many maladies. Physical activity, including muscle-strengthening activities like weight training, can help combat osteoporosis. Family members stuck on what to get aging loved ones may want to consider gifting a membership to a local gym.
Travel: Many retirees love to travel, but not every senior has the means to take off for parts unknown. A 2013 survey from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies found that 25 percent of retirees admitted they wished they would have saved more for retirement travel. One idea is to transfer airline miles to an elderly loved one so he or she can get a free or discounted flight.
Family time: Shoppers who are especially stuck on what to get seniors for Christmas can just resolve to spend more time with their elderly loved ones. Many seniors genuinely have everything they need, and such men and women may only want to spend more time with their children and grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.