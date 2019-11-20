Sweet Farm has long been on the front line of humane and sustainable practices. From farm animal rehabilitation to education outreach, agricultural programs and partnering with innovative startups, the plot of land on Tunitas Creek Road is more than an animal sanctuary.
To celebrate the addition of three rescued turkeys, Fiona, Ethan and Callum, Sweet Farm announced a Turkey Celebration this Saturday. The $25 ticket includes a tour of the farm’s facilities quickly sold out. All proceeds from the event goes towards caring for the three turkeys.
Sandra Lawrence, Sweet Farm’s development director, said people enjoy identifying the traits and personalities of the animals. She explained how the farm works with individuals, shelters and local agencies to bring in animals. Whether it’s turkeys, goats, sheep or cattle, Sweet Farm wants to keep them off the chopping block.
“We like to provide people with the stories of all these incredible animal ambassadors,” Lawrence said. “They are just representatives of their species that were not fortunate to be rescued.”
The three new avian additions came from the Future Farmers of America youth program, in which young adults can raise animals, which are often displayed and sold at the county fair. In this case, after a child abandoned the birds, another individual reached out to Sweet Farm to transport the turkeys away from the food system. Lawrence hopes that the day will get people thinking about the impacts and origin of their daily meat products.
“If people can start asking questions about where their food comes from, even incorporating a more plant-based diet into their diet, it can have large impacts, not only on their own health, but in the lives of the animals,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.