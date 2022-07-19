The Coastside will again be hosting neighborhood events as part of the annual, nationwide, community-building campaign, National Night Out. The initiative encourages police and community partnerships and connections between locals all along the coast.

Each year neighborhoods all over the country host block parties. This year, Half Moon Bay’s National Night Out is on Aug. 2. Most neighborhoods traditionally hold their events between 6 and 9 p.m.

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

