The Coastside will again be hosting neighborhood events as part of the annual, nationwide, community-building campaign, National Night Out. The initiative encourages police and community partnerships and connections between locals all along the coast.
Each year neighborhoods all over the country host block parties. This year, Half Moon Bay’s National Night Out is on Aug. 2. Most neighborhoods traditionally hold their events between 6 and 9 p.m.
The city of Half Moon Bay encourages residents to host block parties, and will help jump-start the parties by offering a $100 gift card that will offset the costs of putting it on. Registration closes on July 25, and a link to register can be found at half-moon-bay.ca.us, on the event page. Depending on the number of block parties and staff availability, the city will try to schedule a visit by a fire truck or Sheriff’s vehicle.
For more information about the events in Half Moon Bay, visit the City of Half Moon Bay’s website, or contact Victor Gaitan at
the national initiative, visit natw.org.
