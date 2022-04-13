The Friends of the Half Moon Bay Library is hosting another sidewalk book sale, this time hoping to contribute to its $10,000 Coastside Gives goal to provide the Children’s Garden at the Half Moon Bay Library with additional shading and furniture.
The gently used book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday at the Half Moon Bay Library, 620 Correas St.
For more details about how to donate to the Friends through Coastside Gives, visit coastsidegives.org/friendsofthehalfmoonbaylibrary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.