“And then we’re gonna do, ‘And you’ll see, it will be only the beginning,’” said choreographer Julia Thollaug during a fast-paced rehearsal with the all-youth cast of “Something Rotten!” “Stand and look at the audience and convince them you are right about this.”
The troupe members form a single row at the edge of the stage and belt out the song lyric in unison. Afterward, Thollaug zigzags through the actors and taps a few shoulders.
“I didn’t believe you. I didn’t believe you. I didn’t believe you, and I didn’t believe you,” she said. “Ready, set, go!”
Taking the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” from page to stage has been hard work for the Coastal Rep Kids Theatre. The kinetic, irreverent play incorporates carefully timed comedic dialogues, various styles of dance, a steady trickle of musical numbers — not to mention hardcore Shakespeare.
“Most of these kids don’t have a background in Shakespeare, and that’s a completely different kind of stagecraft,” said director Sabina Perlsweig.
“Something Rotten!” was written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, and includes the music and lyrics of Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. The story follows the aspiring playwrights Nick and Nigel Bottom, played by Eli Wilson and Ana Infanzon-Marin, two brothers living in Renaissance London who are desperate to replicate the success of the already iconic William Shakespeare.
“I despise Shakespeare,” said Wilson, describing his character, Nick. “He used to be in my acting troupe, but then he went on to be a big hit writer, and I’m a bit salty about it.”
Infanzon-Marin said that Nigel Bottom is conflicted. “I’m a big fan of Shakespeare, but Nick’s my brother and also in a way my boss, and so I can’t be too, like, ‘Shakespeare is the best.’”
Dominic Katout, who appears in the role of Shakespeare and performs the songs “Will Power” and “It’s Hard to be the Bard,” said he favored Nigel over Nick. “Nigel’s the artist. He’s in the right. He’s still pushing to put on something he finds heartfelt and emotionally true.”
And with that, Katout went back to the rehearsal room where Thollaug
continued to coach the cast. She said, “And then you can stop and say, ‘There’s nothing as amazing as a musical.’”
