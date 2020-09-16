The Coastside Jewish Community’s High Holy Days services, which mark the start of the Jewish new year, will be held online this year.
The 2020 virtual services begin with a Rosh Hashana evening service at 7 p.m. on Friday. There is a 10 a.m. service on Saturday followed by a family service at 1:30 p.m. that day. The only in-person participation will be a Tashlich service, held outdoors at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Francis State Beach.
The following week, Yom Kippur services will start at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27. There will be a 10 a.m. morning service on Sept. 28, followed by a family service at 1:30 p.m. The Yizkor service will start later in the day at 5 p.m. The day will conclude with the Neilah closing service and Havdallah at 6 p.m.
As in years past, participants are encouraged to engage in readings as well. For those interested in reading something original or provided by service organizers, email Cathy Hauer at CathyHauer2@aol.com.
Services will be led by several community leaders, including Rabbi Moshe Heyn and Sheli’ach Tzibbur Lissin Lev Chaya, with musical accompaniment by Avram Frankel. Registration at coastsidejewishcommunity.org is required.
The suggested donation for each holy day is $100 for adults and $50 for seniors. Participation for children and young adults, 18-26, is free. Family services, meant for families with preschool and elementary school children, are also free, according to a press release from the CJC. They include songs, storytelling, and prayer.
