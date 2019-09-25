With the Jewish new year approaching, the Coastside Jewish Community will host several days of services, starting on the evening of Rosh Hashana, Sunday, Sept. 29.
Services will be led by visiting Rabbi Lee Bycel and are free for those between the ages of 18 and 26. The CJC is part of the Welcoming Synagogue Project, which supports LGBTQ community members as well as interfaith families.
Family services in the morning are free. On Rosh Hashana, Sept. 30, there will be a Tashlikh service at 3 p.m. at Francis State Beach.
On Yom Kippur, Wednesday, Oct. 9, there will be a family morning service as well as several others throughout the afternoon.
The Neilah and Havdalah closing services will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. Visit coastsidejewishcommunity.org to learn more and view the full schedule.
