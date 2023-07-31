Aside from being able to walk to work, the essential services Senior Coastsiders provides to aging adults were a big draw for Darcy Soares.
Soares, raised in Fremont, moved to the Coastside in December 2019. In June, she was named Senior Coastsiders' new program manager, where in addition to overseeing the center’s numerous classes, her responsibilities include putting together the monthly newsletter and coordinating and training all volunteers. She replaces former program manager Hope Atmore, who held the position for seven years and became the Granada Community Services District’s new assistant general manager as of July 5.
“As someone who didn’t grow up here, I figured this is a great way to get myself involved and into this community, as I really enjoy living here on the coast,” Soares said.
Much of Soares’ work experience comes from two massive corporations. She spent more than eight years at sea working on the Disney Cruise Line. Her main role was on the kids' activities management team, where she organized daily activities for the nearly 1,500 kids aboard each ship, she said. Most of her routes went through the Caribbean Sea and the Bahamas, but she spent months in Alaska and Spain. The cruises exposed Soares to different cultures and backgrounds from around the planet, another asset she cherishes. Though the cruises had a much younger demographic than Senior Coastsiders, the ships honed her time management and hospitality experience.
“Working on a ship, literally in the middle of the ocean, you have to be a quick thinker with problem-solving skills on the spot,” Soares said. “I think that’s a great life skill … Disney prepared me to go into any job.”
After Disney, Soares then got hired by the Golden State Warriors as an Americans with Disabilities Act manager during the team’s inaugural season at Chase Center in San Francisco. Her main role was to help accommodate anyone with special needs. This involved distributing devices like noise-canceling headphones and a card to notify staff if they needed assistance.
One of her big projects for the Warriors was running a sensory room through a partnership with a nonprofit called KultureCity. The room allows people feeling overwhelmed to have a quiet, private space. Soares and the Warriors also worked with Angels For Higher, a nonprofit focused on getting jobs for people with Down syndrome. After candidates were screened by the nonprofit, Warriors staff interviewed and trained the new hires for guest services, greeting attendees and wayfinding. The first year of the program took place during the 2019-2020 season. In January 2021, with the pandemic eliminating live crowds, the Warriors cut 9 percent of the business staff, affecting 39 full-time workers, including Soares.
Ultimately, she said her time in San Francisco brought compassion for other human beings.
Now working at a smaller organization, Soares plans to offer the same hospitality and inclusivity she honed at Disney and for the Warriors. Senior Coastsiders offers a variety of arts and exercise programs, from creative writing to yoga, to Parkinson’s Disease movement courses to computer classes. At the request of some members, Soares and Activities Coordinator Rose Hernandez plan to expand some classes into the evenings to allow for more flexibility.
She also sees the organization making use of a new van it acquired in June through the San Mateo County Aging and Adult Services department for classes, lunch, shopping trips and other activities. Later this month, staff will use the van to take seniors to visit the Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University.
“We like to listen to our participants and the suggestions that they have,” Soares said. “And we take those suggestions and see how we can make it work for them.”
