New challenge

Darcy Soares stands with Golden State Warriors employees with whom she worked closely in her community liaison position. She brings those skills with her to her new job with Senior Coastsiders. Photo courtesy Darcy Soares

Aside from being able to walk to work, the essential services Senior Coastsiders provides to aging adults were a big draw for Darcy Soares.

Soares, raised in Fremont, moved to the Coastside in December 2019. In June, she was named Senior Coastsiders' new program manager, where in addition to overseeing the center’s numerous classes, her responsibilities include putting together the monthly newsletter and coordinating and training all volunteers. She replaces former program manager Hope Atmore, who held the position for seven years and became the Granada Community Services District’s new assistant general manager as of July 5.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories