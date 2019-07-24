Senior Coastsiders has a full calendar of exercise classes scheduled in the Senior Center on Main Street in Half Moon Bay.
On Monday, offerings include Gentle Yoga and another class called Gentle Exercise. Tuesday includes Pilates. Friday is Zumba day at the center. For a complete list of classes and exercise opportunities for seniors, visit seniorcoastsiders.org.
