See the Galapagos
Join Carolyn Belknap for a digital photo presentation of her January trip to the Galapagos Islands. Belknap is an avid photographer and traveler and is excited to share the beauty of the Galapagos with you.
Email her directly for the Zoom link. Presentation will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.
Take a class online
Some classes at Senior Coastsiders have resumed. Maybe now is the time to break through the digital divide. Some classes have a fee; reach out to the instructor directly for more information.
Pilates classes with Karen. 9 a.m. on Tuesdays. Email kpilates@sonic.net to get signed up.
Art Every Day. Mary Kay Jolley continues to offer painting class online through an email format as well as a weekly live class. To get on the class mailing list, email jolleyart@comcast.net.
Rosen classes continue on the regular schedule with Jetta and Kate. Email jettapt@gmail.com to receive the invitation to the Zoom classes. They are 9:30 a.m. on Mondays, 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and 11 a.m. on Fridays.
Functional Mobility with Kimm Rohnberg at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays via Zoom. Email kimm@beyourstrong.com for the link to the class.
Gentle Yoga with Linda Grace Frost will be on Mondays and Wednesdays. Email lindagrace@wisewoman-yoga.com for the invitation.
Thursday Creative Writing is an email-based writers group. Contact Senior Coastsiders for more information at 726-9056.
