Get help with your cellphone
Having difficulty hearing or seeing on your iPhone? Attend a free online training and make your iPhone work better for you.
Learn how to make it louder and easier to hear, how to send text messages, how to turn your phone into a magnifier, how to connect Bluetooth devices, how to operate basic functions of your iPhone and much more.
This two-part online training will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on June 29 and 30. To participate, you will need a computer, internet service,
a valid email address and an iPhone.
Contact the Senior Coastsiders office at 726-9056 to register. Space is limited.
Classes held online
Many of the Senior Coastsiders classes are being offered online through Zoom or other applications. Go to www.seniorcoastsiders.org to see a schedule and get details on how to participate! Or call the office for additional information and guidance. The number is 726-9056.
