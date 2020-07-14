Take an online smartphone class
Are you having difficulty hearing or seeing on your smartphone? Attend a free online training and make your smartphone work better for you.
Learn how to make your phone louder and easier to hear, how to send text messages, how to turn your phone into a magnifier, how to connect Bluetooth devices, how to operate basic functions of your phone and much more. These two-part online trainings are presented by California Telephone Access Program via Zoom.
To participate, you will need a computer, internet service, a valid email address and your smartphone. Contact the Senior Coastsiders office at 726-9056 to register for the next round of trainings.
Explore the ‘new normal’
Join Denise Krauss at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, for an exploration into our new normal: wearing masks, wiping down groceries, staying home, flattening the virus curve and so on.
What is it that we do not like about our new normal? Why, as human beings, are we resistant to our new normal? Why not accept it as our current normal and work with it? What would a new normal for the future look like?
Let’s talk about all of this and what we want to see as our future normal. Contact Denise at denise@extraordinaryyou.us for your Zoom invitation.
Pumpkin Run is still on
Due to COVID-19, the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival has been canceled, but the 42nd annual Pumpkin Run is still a go. Senior Coastsiders is excited to announce its first-ever virtual race. Join the community in running or walking this year’s races as part of our virtual race family. Sign up to run or walk, the 5K, 10K or half-marathon. All distances can be run or walked during the event period, Oct. 12 through Oct. 25 from wherever you are at whatever time is convenient.
Go to seniorcoastsiders.org to register.
