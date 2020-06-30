Explore our ‘new normal’
Join Denise Krauss at 3 p.m. on July 9 and/or July 21 for an exploration into the “new normal.” She will discuss such aspects of life now, including wearing masks, wiping down groceries, staying home and flattening the statistical curve.
What is it that we do not like about our new normal? Why, as human beings, are we resistant to it? Why not accept it and work with it? What would a new normal look like?
Talk about what is happening and what you would like your “future normal” to look like. Contact Denise at denise@extraordinaryyou.us for your Zoom invitation.
Work on your balance
Join physical therapist Jetta Van Hemert from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday for a fun and simple balance class that can be done from home. To be added to the Zoom invitation, email hatmore@seniorcoastsiders.org.
Learn to use Android device
Having difficulty hearing or seeing on your Android smartphone? Attend a free online training and make your smartphone work better for you.
Learn how to make your phone louder and easier to hear, how to send text messages, how to turn your phone into a magnifier, how to connect Bluetooth devices, how to operate basic functions of your phone and more. This two-part online training, presented by California Telephone Access Program, will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on July 6 and 7.
You will need a computer, internet service, a valid email address and your Android phone. Contact the Senior Coastsiders office at 726-9056 to register. Space is limited.
