The work of five photographers will be on display at the Coastal Arts League in the “Seeing the Edge” exhibition, which is focused on differing perspectives of the world.
The opening reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Coastal Arts League gallery and the show will be open until Aug. 15. The gallery is open between 12 and 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.
“Seeing the Edge” will include photos from Dana Christensen, Ingo Bork, Barbara Masek, Steve Renwick and Marie Susa.
Christensen began her life as a photographer on the East Coast, exploring architecture in the big cities and the changes small towns faced with time. Upon coming to the West Coast she was captivated by the landscape and the vast open spaces. She was also drawn to the contrast between the sea, the mountains and the deserts.
“I like photographs to tell stories and photographs that have a little bit of mystery to them,” Christensen said. “I like things that feel timeless.”
Christensen also experiments with different printing techniques. Her current focus is alternative processes for photographic printing, specifically platinum, palladium and photogravure.
“There have been opportunities to show work over the last year but it’s all been virtual, which doesn’t work well for me because my stuff is all about paper and ink and texture,” Christensen said. “It wasn’t satisfying. So it’s going to be really, really nice to be able to do that again.”
Bork works in the semiconductor industry but has been passionate about photography since he got his first single-lens reflex camera at the age of 13. Since then, Bork has developed his photography skills through books, internet blogs and practice.
“At the beginning, it was just curiosity. What can you do with a camera?” Bork said. “Initially it was a more scientific approach and looking through this lens and seeing things somewhat differently.”
Masek is a portrait, event and business branding photographer in the Coastside and in the Bay Area.
She hopes to answer, “How can I visually communicate with the most impact?” Her photos capture coastal views, landscapes and people in portraits.
Renwick is employed in the technology industry and his black-and-white photos capture architecture, the Coastside and objects of everyday life using classic film and darkroom techniques.
“There are a lot of details on aircrafts and cars and that sort of thing that may or may not have been designed with some kind of beauty in mind, but they have it nevertheless,” Renwick said. “An engineer who tried to make something aerodynamic, they have deliberately or inadvertently created something that’s very graceful and pleasing to the eye. I have a science and engineering background, so I try to combine that with a more artistic side and showing things that people might not necessarily see.”
Susa has been serious about photography since 1981, but her interest and love for photography started much earlier, when her mother gave her a 35mm Canon AV-1 for her high school graduation.
“I just loved it,” Susa said. “I loved taking photos of nature. Now I specialize in landscape photography but also flowers, insects and birds.”
The “Seeing the Edge” show was scheduled to open in August 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.
“I’m glad that we can get our photos out and share them. It’s a relief now that things are getting a little bit more normal,” Bork said.
