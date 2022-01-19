After a low turnout at the first local pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the Coastside on Dec. 15, San Mateo County Health facilitated a second clinic for kids ages 5 to 11 on Jan. 9. This time, dozens of kids rolled up their sleeves.
About 350 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were available and 79 doses were administered. That is a significant increase from the first clinic, where only about a dozen kids showed up.
“There was more advertising and we had a bit more time to prepare,” said Judith Guerrero, executive director of Coastside Hope, which helped facilitate the clinic. “My inclination is also to think that the increase in cases is maybe encouraging parents to be more proactive and opt for getting their kids vaccinated.”
“The virus doesn’t discriminate against any age group,” she said. “I’m just happy to see the number was higher and hopefully that’s a preview of more parents making the choice of giving it to their kids. It’s a very personal choice, but I’m grateful the resources are being offered on the coast, and to see parents that choose to vaccinate their kids have that option.”
A representative of San Mateo County Health confirmed it will continue monitoring rates of vaccinations for this age group, and to continue facilitating clinics on the Coastside if the need remains.
