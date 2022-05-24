Imagine the thousands of water bottles, soda cans and partially finished lunches that are disposed of each year at Half Moon Bay High School. Until this spring, almost all of that was going straight to a landfill.
The school’s Environmental Club sought to change that, embarking on a multiyear, zero-waste initiative on campus to take the school from a trash-only collection to an industrial tri-bin recycling, compost and landfill waste management system.
Co-president of the club Ona Faye Weinert said that, during her freshman year, the school only had organized trash collection and no established recycling in place, apart from some teachers who had boxes in their rooms. Even then, there wasn’t a collection system to dispose of it correctly.
“There wasn’t really anything,” she said. “So, we were like, ‘How can we get compost and recycling on campus?’ That turned into doing research and planning out how to do that.”
Students had to get the bins and plan for disposal, and the initiative required the students to work with school administration, custodians, the city of Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County, and Republic Services to lay the groundwork for this initiative.
With the support of all these parties the club developed a slide deck outlining an industrial tri-bin waste management system. Their presentation consisted of data about the financial and environmental impact, California laws to adhere to, specifically SB 1383, results from the waste audit report they arranged with the hauling company, data from a school survey they created showing student support and, lastly, an implementation plan.
The students presented it to the school board on Earth Day of 2021, and their work paid off when it passed.
“I really admire the students and their teacher, (Joseph) Centoni, who leads the students in their commitment and their dedication,” said Jeannene Minnix Kingston, Republic Services recycling coordinator. “They’ve not let this fall apart … It hasn’t been easy, but they’ve all been really, really committed.”
In August 2021 the club finalized campus placement and trained custodial staff. They also designed the bin labels and signage to educate their peers on how to sort their waste.
“Their passion and dedication has been commendable,” said Monica Devincenzi, Republic Services municipal relationship manager.
For a while, the club was meeting virtually when school was online due to COVID-19, which added an extra layer of challenges for the students.
“I don’t know if I could have done what they did when I was in high school, dealing with the pandemic and everything else,” said Devincenzi. “So, to see them continue and push for it, despite all the challenges, has been really amazing to see.”
To wrap up the project, they also worked on producing broadcast videos to train students and staff on proper sorting, and to share their experiences with other schools to expand compost and recycling across the school district.
“Seeing the leaders of the Environmental Club last year, they were so passionate about the initiative and they had put so much work into it, that this year we didn’t want to let that just fall apart,” said Weinert. “We definitely wanted to continue what they had been working on and it’s been great to see that actually happened.”
The Environmental Club is also partnering with the Leadership program at the high school on Cougar Park, a new park on campus. The club will be planting native, drought-tolerant California plants in the boxes surrounding the area. They also connected with Flows to Bay, for rain catchment barrels to recycle water for the plants.
As part of the Earth Day Essay Contest sponsored by the city of Half Moon Bay and Republic Services, Weinert received a scholarship for her essay on climate change and involvement in the club. In her essay she noted how climate change was already visible here, apparent in the increase in wildfires and decreased air quality, and wrote about how SB 1383 and its goals to reduce organic waste disposal would impact our local environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.