It’s a new semester at many colleges and universities — time for students to again face an existential question: “Do I really want to be a (fill in the blank)?”
Few of us grow up without several changes in career goals before, during and after college. We have our fantasy careers as children — firefighter, ballerina, dinosaur archeologist — but end up selling aluminum siding. My long-suffering wife, Susy, is an exception. She reputedly said at her birth, “I want to be a nurse.” As I wasn’t there at the time, and didn’t have her advanced vocabulary at the tender age of two minutes, I can’t vouch for the story.
I wanted to be a scientist or a priest, which may be why I don’t think of science and religion as arch-enemies.
Many college courses come with prerequisites, courses you have to take before the ones you want to take. I think there should be other prerequisites based on personal aptitude for one’s chosen field of study. A few examples:
- Architectural Engineering. Before starting to draw skyscrapers, the student should have an innate understanding of gravity. In San Francisco we have a 58-story residential tower that is tilting at a rate of three inches per year, having been built on clay instead of bedrock. What could possibly have gone wrong?
- Golf. Near-religious devotion to putting on sunscreen is a prerequisite.
- Russian Literature. Extreme patience is needed to read to the end of each book, plus a fondness for depressing plots. So is a backup plan to pay the rent.
- Computer Science. Attention to detail is a must, as is a hobby that creates opportunities for dating, such as ballroom dancing or tennis.
- Archeology. Some little tykes who collect plastic dinosaurs do grow up to dig for dinos, but that’s Paleontology, not to be confused with Archeology, Scientology or whatever that is that Indiana Jones does.
- History. The dividing line between fact and fiction has of late been used as a target for political carpet-bombing. History students should crave the truth, but with a strong sense of skepticism. Fact: There really was a walled city of Troy on the coast of Asia Minor, and it really was destroyed, or perhaps “de-Troyed.” Fiction: Captain Ahab was killed by a white whale. (I say he had it coming.)
- Law. To become good, ethical lawyers, law students should be comfortable in conflict settings and open to conflict resolution. They should also know what a lawyer’s daily life and work is like. In my two litigation-oriented classes at Golden Gate University, I prepare students for what they’ll really be doing after passing the Bar exam, not how to pass it. The law’s not as glamorous as it is on TV. As I tell them, “If you want to know the truth, study mathematics. If you want to know justice, study philosophy. If you want to know the American Way, stay in law school.”
It’s hard to choose a path of study. It’s much harder if you don’t know where it leads.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com wishes in-person teaching was back. Maybe mid-semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.