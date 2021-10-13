The Cabrillo Unified School District, the city of Half Moon Bay and CoastPride will combine to host a unity event from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Mac Dutra Plaza in downtown Half Moon Bay. The event aims to provide an affirming, celebratory and educational way for the Coastside community to honor the lives and achievements of LGBTQ people while also honoring October as LGBTQ History Month.
CoastPride and the local school district have partnered over recent years to develop ways to support and uplift families and staff who identify as LGBTQ and to educate about the need to protect the rights of all people. They have established an LGBTQ Round Table to make recommendations to the school district and its governing board. That work included a policy regarding the district’s stance of respecting the rights of all students and staff to proclaim freely their sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.
This year the city joined in to co-sponsor LGBTQ History Month banners that are displayed at all CUSD schools and also near City Hall at Mac Dutra Plaza.
“The city of Half Moon Bay is a place where we welcome, represent, and celebrate the great diversity of our community and the Coastside,” said Mayor Robert Brownstone in a prepared release. “Our efforts with CoastPride are one way we can continue to carry out the City’s commitment to our values of inclusiveness and acceptance, and dedication to opposing any attempt to marginalize people or groups. We are proud to be active partners with CoastPride and the LGBTQ community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.