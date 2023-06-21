The Sand and Sea Fest benefiting Sea Hugger, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the marine environment, returns for its second year on Saturday. The daylong event on Montara State Beach kicks off at 8 a.m. with a volleyball tournament and surf contest. The program wraps up with an evening concert, raffle and awards ceremony at Old Princeton Landing. In between, participants and guests can participate in a beach cleanup starting at 10 a.m.

Shell Cleave, the founder of the Half Moon Bay-based Sea Hugger, said the second annual fest will be bigger than last year and include some local luminaries. Mike Inglis, founder of the HMB Beach Volleyball Club, will run the tournament. Chris Loeswick, who created the Jetty Classic, will handle the surf contest.

