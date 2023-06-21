The Sand and Sea Fest benefiting Sea Hugger, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the marine environment, returns for its second year on Saturday. The daylong event on Montara State Beach kicks off at 8 a.m. with a volleyball tournament and surf contest. The program wraps up with an evening concert, raffle and awards ceremony at Old Princeton Landing. In between, participants and guests can participate in a beach cleanup starting at 10 a.m.
Shell Cleave, the founder of the Half Moon Bay-based Sea Hugger, said the second annual fest will be bigger than last year and include some local luminaries. Mike Inglis, founder of the HMB Beach Volleyball Club, will run the tournament. Chris Loeswick, who created the Jetty Classic, will handle the surf contest.
The awards ceremony and raffle featuring what Cleave promises is a great assortment of donated prizes starts at 6 p.m. at OPL with live music by Coast Tribe. Concert tickets are $40.
Contestants can still sign up for the surf contest. Volleyball teams hoping to enter the tournament will be put on a waitlist. Some winners will walk away with cash prizes. For others, there will be useful Sea Hugger merchandise.
In keeping with Sea Hugger's mission, the fest will be a zero-waste event. Anyone planning on attending should bring their own reusable water bottle and a coffee cup to fill with java from Cattle Dog.
In a conversation with the Review, Cleave explained that plastic pollution poses a dire threat to the health of the oceans and our own bodies. Her goal is to help people move beyond recycling and reduce dependence on plastics altogether. Proceeds from Saturday’s fest will support Sea Hugger’s education and outreach programs and advocacy for ocean conservation laws. “The ocean is our biggest protector against climate change,” she said, emphasizing the urgency of protecting the marine environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.