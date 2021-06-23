Just in time for summer, San Mateo County Parks has announced expanded services and programs.
“After a very tough year, we encourage everyone to get outside and get a breath of fresh air in your county parks,” said Parks Director Nicholas Calderon in a press release.
Reservations for group and youth camping this summer opened on Monday and a “BioBlitz” program will take place in person from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Tunitas Creek Beach. San Mateo County Parks is teaming up with the California Academy of Sciences and Sequoia Audubon Society to host the event.
At the BioBlitz, nature enthusiasts will focus on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area during a period of time. Before joining, participants are encouraged to go to the project page on iNaturalist and download the free iNaturalist app. After the BioBlitz, participants can upload their observations and see the observations of other citizen scientists.
Reservations for camping can be made online at parks.smcgov.org/make-reservation. Information for future events and programs can also be found on the San Mateo County Parks website.
