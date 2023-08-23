This summer the San Mateo County Libraries rolled out a brand-new, zero-emission, all-electric Makermobile.
The Makermobile is a new outreach vehicle that San Mateo County Libraries officials say will deliver innovative maker programs beyond library walls. The 23-foot vehicle is designed to unfold at each of its destinations, releasing three movable carts that can be rolled out, transforming whatever location is there into a temporary makerspace.
“Just as computer labs were essential a generation ago, access to makerspaces with the latest tech is key today,” said Sara McDowell, Library Governing Board chair and San Carlos City Council member, in a prepared statement. “They’re spaces to learn new technical skills, plus practice problem-solving and use creativity. Now the Makermobile can bring that opportunity anywhere, from libraries to summer camps to community events across the county.”
The three makermobile carts are outfitted with a Glowforge Pro laser cutter, an Ultimaker S3 3D printer, laptops, iPads, DSLR cameras, coding robots, music-making elements and more.
The San Mateo County Libraries estimate the Makermobile will get approximately 110 miles per charge. The body of the vehicle was custom fabricated with components to make it as lightweight as possible to support the miles traveled on the all-electric system. The Makermobile will visit libraries, schools, parks and other spaces across San Mateo County, including Half Moon Bay and Pacifica.
“The mission of the Makermobile reflects our system wide vision — to bring free, accessible opportunities to the public that inspire exploration and promote lifelong learning,” Anne-Marie Despain, director of library services, said in a prepared statement. “We’re honored to launch the Makermobile so that anyone can be a maker, anywhere.”
The project is supported by a grant from Gilead Sciences. The San Mateo County Libraries launched a Makerspace Master Plan in 2017, and now has makerspaces located at four libraries, including the Half Moon Bay Library. It has plans to build additional makerspaces at Foster City, Millbrae and San Carlos libraries in the future. All 13 San Mateo County libraries have 3D printers.
