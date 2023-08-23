Makermobile

A new Makermobile is making the rounds to libraries around the Peninsula, giving patrons a chance to try their hands at various technologies.

This summer the San Mateo County Libraries rolled out a brand-new, zero-emission, all-electric Makermobile. 

The Makermobile is a new outreach vehicle that San Mateo County Libraries officials say will deliver innovative maker programs beyond library walls. The 23-foot vehicle is designed to unfold at each of its destinations, releasing three movable carts that can be rolled out, transforming whatever location is there into a temporary makerspace. 

