During a “rolling press conference” last week, several local dignitaries enthusiastically kicked off SamTrans’ latest project meant to increase public transit on the Coastside — an on-demand ride-sharing shuttle. The new program will operate similarly to rideshare apps, picking riders up and dropping them off at their desired locations within Half Moon Bay. The coverage range includes the city limits, as far south as Moonridge and Cañada Cove and as far north as Princeton.
“If this helps more people get around the coast without a car, then we've done our job,” said SamTrans Public Information Officer Dan Lieberman. SamTrans will start its program with two buses, each carrying seven to 11 people, operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, including holidays. The wheelchair accessible buses can hold seven people. SamTrans will run the buses for free fare until July 31. Learn more and book a ride at samtrans.com/RidePlus.
