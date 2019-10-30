Here’s another way of looking at what’s selling and for sale in local real estate. I’ve broken out nine months of sales and inventory by price category. Most of the sales and inventory are under $1.5 million. As the prices go up, the number of sales diminishes and months’ supply of inventory increases.
Average sales price for the coast for the nine months of this year was $1,348,000, up 2 percent from comparable period in 2018 and up 2 percent for full year 2018. Sales volume for this period is down 4 percent from last year. (See my column from Oct. 23.)
Seventy-one percent of all sales this year were under $1.5 million with the bulk being in the $750,000 to $1.5 million range. There were few homes sales under $750,000. They accounted for 5 percent of total sales. 2018 sales pretty much mirrored 2019 sales with 70 percent of all sales under $1.5 million and a few less sales under $750,000.
Twenty-nine percent of sales this year were above $1.5 million with 19 percent going for over $2 million. In 2018, sales were similar with approximately a quarter of sales over $1.5 million. Seven percent of sales topped $2 million.
What needs to be looked at also is inventory levels by price and particularly what’s available and sale-pending. To see how fast or slow things are selling in any price category, you want to look at month’s supply of inventory. To calculate this, divide nine month sales by nine and then take total inventory for a price range and divide it by one-ninth of the sales.
The softest part of the market here is over $2 million. And with the high level of inventory in this category in relation to sales, these homes are going to be on the market a long time. There were 17 sales this year so far and there are 21 listings (with only three being sale-pending), so there is an 11-month supply of these homes!
In the sweet spot of the market ($750,000-$1.5 million), things are better. Inventory is down to 3.1-months supply. But here too we see some softness in that 52 percent of all the inventory in this price range is available.
Right now, the market seems to be favoring the buyers with high inventory levels, low interest rates and a strong stock market. That trend should continue through the fourth quarter as inventory traditionally decreases plus a record-breaking sale just closed in October will keep prices up.
This chart shows total inventory and sales for 2019 and 2018 by price category.
Steven Hyman is the broker and owner of Century 21 Sunset Properties. He can be reached at 726-6346 or at century21sunset.com
