Donning masks and gloves, a small cadre of Coastside volunteers came together on Saturday to prioritize community service by starting work to transform the open area behind the Abundant Grace Coastside Worker building on Kelly Avenue into a gathering place for day workers and homeless in need.
About a dozen members of the Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay, plus a few spouses and friends, drew on funding from a Rotary Foundation grant, lumber donated by Bodas Construction and elbow grease to erect a wood fence to encircle the yard.
“Rotary is all about what we do,” said club president Mary Rogren, of Half Moon Bay. “Even in difficult times, we are able to come out to build this fence for this very important project.”
The project began a few months ago when Rotarian Bill Johnston, of Montara, approached Abundant Grace Executive Director Eric DeBode for suggestions of community needs the club might address.
“I'm grateful and delighted to have a longtime partnership with the Rotary Club,” said DeBode.
He said he envisioned the fenced-in gathering place as a landscaped area that would eventually include showers, laundry facilities, food and “everything which people need to get back on their feet.”
He described it all as part of a capital campaign for which he hopes to have the remainder of funds raised by the new year.
“It's a great thing to see so many neighbors making common cause with us,” he said.
