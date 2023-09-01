Senior campus

The Senior Center at 925 Main St. in Half Moon Bay is home to both the Coastside Adult Day Health Center and Senior Coastsiders. The two organizations provide different programming. Review File Photo

The Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay reports that it raised nearly three times its goal at its recent Rotary Club Foundation dinner. Among the beneficiaries: seniors and others who take part in programs from the Coastside Adult Day Health Center’s memory care unit.

Club officials say the event, held on Aug. 19 at the I.D.E.S. Hall in Half Moon Bay after a four-year pandemic-related delay, raised $26,000. The goal was to raise $10,000 to donate to the memory care center.

