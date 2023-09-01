The Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay reports that it raised nearly three times its goal at its recent Rotary Club Foundation dinner. Among the beneficiaries: seniors and others who take part in programs from the Coastside Adult Day Health Center’s memory care unit.
Club officials say the event, held on Aug. 19 at the I.D.E.S. Hall in Half Moon Bay after a four-year pandemic-related delay, raised $26,000. The goal was to raise $10,000 to donate to the memory care center.
Club member Liz Schuck said in an email that the rest of the money would be used to support local community projects like disaster relief, scholarships, support for the Half Moon Bay Library as well as yet-to-be-determined needs.
In its grant proposal, CADHC noted that roughly half of the 250 people who participate regularly in memory care programs live with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. “We’ve found that robotic pets and memory care games in multiple languages can have a profound impact on their well-being,” the proposal noted.
The Half Moon Bay-based adult day health center plans to use some of the money to buy games suitable for those with memory impairment. These tools will be available in English, Portuguese, Spanish, Tagalog and Farsi.
“Many of our participants come from a broad range of cultural and linguistic backgrounds, and having memory care games available in multiple languages will provide a more equitable range of services,” the grant proposal notes. It says that such tools can ease the pain of isolation some with memory issues experience.
It also plans to buy MP3 players for music therapy and other uses.
