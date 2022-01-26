Some Coastisders were heartbroken last week when they heard the news that “Whiskey,” a rooster that found its way into their hearts, was found dead on the side of the road.
“This hipster rooster had Jettywave Distillery wrapped around his beak from the first,” said Mishelle Westendorf in an email to the Review. She is the owner of the establishment where Whiskey liked to hang out. “He looked like a Ralph Lauren catalog prop. He had moxy and thrilled dogs, cats and keikis alike.
“He was chased by all and was never caught,” Westendorf wrote.
No one really knows where Whiskey came from, but he could always be found picking at scraps of food given to him by customers at Jettywave Distillery, Gibraltar Gems and Dawn Patrol Coffee.
“One day this chicken showed up and I think he realized he could get free food from people sitting here and eating their pastries,” said Doug Roche, owner of Dawn Patrol Coffee. “Every morning he would come around the corner, walk across the street, and just hang out in our little sitting area.”
“After about a month it started to learn how to do its ‘cock-a-doodle-doo,’ and that’s when we realized we had a rooster,” he said.
Roche said some people were concerned about Whiskey and caught him and brought him to a farm. But two days later he came back. He started sleeping up on the fence near Dawn Patrol and made the area his home.
“No one could agree about Whiskey,” said Westendorf. “Abandoned or stolen? Rooster or hen? Whether chicken or egg, Whiskey just appeared one day. Theories abound about his arrival and departure so we will leave them to gossip.”
Elisha Polomski considers herself a coffee connoisseur so was eager to try Dawn Patrol Coffee when it opened. As she was waiting in line for a latte one morning, Whiskey wandered up to her to say hello.
“(He) was completely unafraid and trusting,” said Polomski in an email to the Review. “It made me smile and truly made my day. We all certainly need some moments like that these days. I looked forward to visiting with Whiskey, whom I called Latte Chicken, every time I went to Dawn Patrol. He was a unique and friendly chicken.
“I suspect his presence spread a little extra kindness and goodwill throughout the coast,” she wrote.
Polomski said that since she moved to Montara from Minnesota in 2018 to start a job as a professor of physics and astronomy at the College of San Mateo, chickens continue to pop up everywhere.
“A few days after I got here I spotted a small boy in my neighborhood walking down the street with a chicken tucked under one arm,” Polomski said. “It brought a big smile to my face. It was then that I knew I was living in a wonderfully quirky place that would make me laugh and smile a lot.”
Not everyone loved Whiskey as much as Polomski and the staff at Dawn Patrol and Jettywave Distillery. The rooster drew many complaints from neighboring homes due to his early morning wake-up calls. Whiskey now rests in Jettywave Distillery Chef Jose Luis Ugalde’s organic garden. Ugalde said that the rooster was his cooking pal and would wait for droppings of food from the chef.
“I'll miss him,” said Polomski. “He made living here extra special. I hope that perhaps he will inspire all of us to be a little kinder to the fellow denizens of our troubled planet.”
