Since 1964, jazz greats have hallowed the great cedar walls of the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society. Founded by Pete Douglas, the name speaks to the time Douglas and his friends were listening and dancing to the Bach Brandenburg Concerto when the sounds of an explosion of dynamite out on the beach echoed through the air.
It continues to be the place on the coast for world-class jazz, even in the midst of a global pandemic.
In 2014, upon Douglas’ passing at 85 years old, his middle daughter Barbara Douglas Riching succeeded him as president of the society.
“I grew up with this and it’s really an incredible, magical place,” Riching said. “My dad's vision was just really cool. He built this jazz club right on the ocean and people come and bring food and wine and sit on our decks, and they just enjoy a beautiful day.
“Then they come in and listen to this music,” she said. “It’s very intimate.”
Since Riching took over, the beachfront jazz club hasn’t missed a beat.
“She just loves jazz,” said DNA, production manager at the Bach. “One of the really interesting things about the Bach is that it’s been around forever and it’s an established, world-class jazz club, but it’s almost like underground.
“A lot of attendees have been members for decades, and the membership is really loyal, but a lot of people living on the coast don’t know about it,” he said. “(The Bach) is a well-kept secret among regular people, but among jazz people, everyone knows the Bach. It’s legendary.”
Up until March 2020, Riching was just focused on taking over the reins of her dad's business and honoring his legacy.
“Then the foundation of society disappeared,” said DNA. The Bach was faced with a seemingly impossible situation.
“When COVID first hit, we were all stunned and didn’t know what to do. And as time went on, we realized that this was going to last awhile,” said Riching.
Starting in the summer of 2020, the Bach started hosting livestreams of concerts. The events featured masked performers and no audience, but the stream allowed people to enjoy music again from the safety of their homes.
“I think, like a lot of live performance venues, she realized that she could still do streaming shows because people were trapped in their homes and people were hungry for entertainment and just connection,” said DNA.
Eventually the venue was able to host a live audience again, but some people aren’t ready to go out.
“Plus now people from all over the world can tune in,” said Riching. “People do love this place and they miss it. If they don’t live here, they enjoy being able to tune in once in a while.”
The Bach just announced its spring season and is hosting a live audience as well as livestreaming of the events.
“I’ve watched a lot of my favorite performers remotely, and in your own home you can take bathroom breaks. You have your favorite snacks in the fridge,” said DNA. “It’s kind of the best in some ways, but there's nothing like a live performance and the kinetic nature of being around people.”
At 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society (311 Mirada Road) 23-year-old Juilliard-trained composer and saxophonist Immanuel Wilkens will be performing with his quartet. It features Micah Thomas at piano, Daryl Johns on bass and Kweku Sumbry on drums.
“Sometimes we have performers that are legends, performers that have played with Miles Davis and toured with Herbie Hancock, these pillars of jazz, and it’s just so great to see them still playing in their 70s and 80s. But then you get someone like Immanuel Wilkens, and all of a sudden you’re getting this fresh blood, you’re getting the new wave of musicians,” said DNA. “They call him a prodigy. He’s just exceptional.”
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination with a photo ID will be required at the door for entry. In February the venue also began requiring proof of a COVID-19 booster shot. At this time, masks will be required indoors. For more information and the full spring calendar visit, bachddsoc.org.
“It hasn’t been easy, but I love the music. And that makes it all worth it,” said Riching. “I call Sunday my church. It builds up my soul again, and a lot of people describe it that way for them too. You’re ready for the work week again after a beautiful concert on Sunday. It’s an incredible gem to have on the coast."
