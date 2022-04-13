As we come out of our COVID-19 cocoons we may need a refresher course on the fine art of personal proximity, including (gasp!) consensual physical contact. For two years we have been prisoners in our skins. It may be time to follow the Four Tops’ and the Supremes’ advice, “Reach out and touch somebody’s hand. Make this world a better place.” (1970)
Healthline, an online medical/psychological resource, reported in pre-COVID-19 times that a simple, sincere hug, if welcomed by the recipient, has many health benefits to the huggee and the hugger. Hugs reduce stress, blood pressure and fear, while increasing oxytocin, the “happiness hormone.”
Our tactile skills may have atrophied over the last 25 months. How does one initiate a handshake, for example? Does the shaker extend the right hand toward the intended shakee, breaching the invisible six-foot neutral zone? This might be mistaken as a health risk or aggression.
Should the fingers be extended, possibly suggesting an intent to grasp, or closed, giving the impression of a fist? If the hand is open, should it be palm up, palm down or palm sideways? The hand’s approach to the other person must be timed exactly. A fast approach could imply a threatened karate chop, while a slow advance might signal insincerity.
If the shaker’s and shakee’s hands clasp, what is the proper tightness in pounds per square inch? More than a tap, surely, but less than a crunch. Does the shake begin with an upstroke or downstroke? How many up-and-down motions are in a proper handshake — more than one, surely, but when does it stop being a greeting and turn into an arm-wrestling match?
Handshakes are fraught with peril, but not nearly as much as hugs. Some guys are leery about hugging other guys, even relatives and lifelong friends, as I used to be, back in the Jackassic Era. Hugs between persons of other genders can be overdone, as our Hugger-in-Chief has learned. The risks of handshake faux pas (or foe paws) are multiplied in hugs, with so many more digits, limbs and square inches of contact involved.
A hug’s duration and intensity can range from “hardly know you” to “can’t live without you.” Applied to the wrong person, a so-called “bear hug” can be career-ending.
Some nonphysical greetings may raise controversy, too. The common pleasantry, “How are you?” used to trigger a predictable, “Fine, and you?” Now it leads to a recitation of woes worthy of Kafka. I have always used “Howdy” as a greeting, as it only implies, “Nice to see you,” not “Show me your medical records.”
One form of physical greeting is definitely improper. My dear, departed Aunt Dolly was notorious as a pincher of cheeks, and I don’t mean the ones on the face. Today we would call it battery, but it was meant lovingly.
We can expect some mishaps as we return to physical communication, but think of the health benefits.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com hopes we keep the COVID-19 rituals of washing hands covering sneezes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.