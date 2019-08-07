Exercise benefits the body in myriad ways. Studies have shown that routine exercise can help people effectively maintain healthy weights, sleep better at night and have more energy throughout the day. But exercise also may play a role in preventing one of the world’s most deadly diseases.
The World Health Organization notes that cancer is annually responsible for about 1 in 6 deaths across the globe, making it the second leading cause of death in the world. While researchers aren’t exactly sure why, the National Cancer Institute notes that substantial evidence suggests high levels of physical activity are linked to lower risks of several cancers.
The relationship between exercise and cancer risk is complicated. The NCI notes that nearly all of the evidence that links physical activity to cancer risk comes from observational studies. In such studies, individuals report on their physical activity and are then followed for years to see if and when they are diagnosed with cancer. While such studies are no doubt valuable, they cannot definitively establish that physical inactivity causes cancer or that physical activity prevents cancer. They merely establish a link between physical activity and lower cancer risk.
For example, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute notes that scientists have recently begun probing the connections between exercise, the immune system and cancer risk. Such research is rooted in the notion that exercise can reduce inflammation, an acute or chronic response by the immune system that can contribute to cancer risk.
The NCI also notes that the many biological effects of exercise on the body might shed light on the potential link. The institute says exercise lowers levels of certain hormones, such as insulin and estrogen, that have been linked to cancer development and progression.
Exercise also has been linked to a stronger immune system that is more capable of fighting various conditions and diseases, including cancer.
The relationship between routine exercise and cancer remains a mystery in many ways. But the potential for exercise to lower cancer risk is yet another reason for people of all ages to embrace physically active lifestyles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.