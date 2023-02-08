When artist Michael Powers was traveling in Bolivia years ago, the local drivers he hired poured wine on the ground before each meal. Powers asked why.
“They said, ‘Well, that’s an offering to Pachamama, the mother spirit,’” said Powers.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
When artist Michael Powers was traveling in Bolivia years ago, the local drivers he hired poured wine on the ground before each meal. Powers asked why.
“They said, ‘Well, that’s an offering to Pachamama, the mother spirit,’” said Powers.
Since then, Powers has created a collection of ceramic masks featuring indigenous and mythological figures.
“People usually identify with a particular culture,” said Powers. “Some people like the Greek gods or the indigenous peoples of America. A lot of my faces are Native American faces, too, things like Chief Joseph and Geronimo.”
“Pachamama is one of my favorite faces to create because it’s the Mother Earth spirit,” he added.
Powers recently started mounting these masks on hardwoods, creating what he calls “mask-mandalas” that serve as meditation objects.
“I’m doing one for a woman now who lost her husband,” he said. “I suggested we do a memorial piece for her garden so she has a place where she can go and sit and remember her husband.”
Powers said he uses manzanita wood that he gathers from a friend’s ranch in Sonoma. Manzanita is a hard, slow-growing wood that is harvested from the gnarled and twisted branches of the eponymous shrub. Powers said the wood backing of his “mask-mandalas” amplifies the energy of the mask.
Powers sells his “mask-mandalas” at his studio in Miramar. Call (650) 400-5712 to arrange a time to stop by.
April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Nov. 2 marks Día de los Muertos, a cultural practice that originated in the ancient Aztec wo…
When AAUW’s Half Moon Bay branch was asked to write for this Seniors page, several members w…
Lawyers are like Kleenex, when you need one your need is desperate. At other times you’d pre…
The Half Moon Bay branch of the American Association of University Women focuses primarily o…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Bob Dylan said "the times they are a-changin'" and that sums up what's happening now for rea…
Far be it from me to mock a fellow newspaper columnist. Well, maybe not that far, when the t…
Gizmo, of Sandy Toes Lane, has been busy of late. Most recently he’s been growing pumpkins w…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Each fifth of October is World Teachers Day, a date set aside by the United Nations Educatio…
Spirits were high on Friday as board members from the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
When Becki Rocha Tower was a kid, her mom told her, “Someone is going to get your dream job,…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.