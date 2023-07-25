Registration for The Groves, the second annual trail run put on by Pacific Coast Trail Runs, is open. The race will take place on Sept. 9 beginning at 9500 Pescadero Creek Road, Loma Mar.
The event began in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic stalled large gatherings, and the Big Basin Fire of 2020 caused damage that led to closures on Butano Ridge.
