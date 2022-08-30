On Friday students flocked to the Half Moon Bay High School quad where 39 local organizations were set up for the second annual Real Life Learning Program Service Jam.
Real Life Learning was a program developed last year by the high school and program coordinator Karen Hoffman, through a donation by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization with the goal of engaging students in community service in a more meaningful way.
Every senior at Half Moon Bay High School is required to complete 35 or more
hours of community service, and for years the requirement was just that, a requirement, something else to check off each
student's to-do list before graduating.
Hoffman and school administration wanted to change that, and transition community service for students on the coast from something they put off until the last minute and rush to complete, to real-world, real-life experience. The program also hoped to relieve the school’s social studies teachers and counselors, who previously managed the community service program.
“It has been so inspiring to witness students finding a passion,” said Hoffman. “Those are priceless moments to see students growing into themselves.”
In the first year of the program 22 organizations participated, and seniors contributed more than 14,000 hours to the community. The program also connected student Lily McGraw with an internship at the Review. Hoffman said she hopes to expand the internship aspect of the program this year and connect more students with internships in the community.
“One of our biggest initiatives this year is moving beyond just supporting community service, and expanding into career exploration,” said Hoffman.
This year, Real Life Learning is partnering with the Cabrillo Education Foundation and the high school's Community Technical Education staff to offer more opportunities for students to start to explore potential career pathways and interests by including monthly career days and end-of-year job fairs.
