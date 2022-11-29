On a recent Tuesday, just past lunchtime, Lori Burnett visited Half Moon Bay Feed & Fuel on Main Street with her 2-year-old granddaughter, Bowyn. After walking to a sectioned-off area at the back of the store, the pigtailed girl timidly approached a large cage filled with a bed of hay and wisps of grass.
Inside the cage, a black rabbit sat with its ears relaxed along its back, eating roughage from a bowl. A sign hanging on the cage read, “Betty is our beloved pet. She is not, not, not for sale.”
Before Betty was given to Half Moon Bay Feed & Fuel by a family, the mini rex was a show rabbit. The breed is usually about 4 pounds and a popular breed.
“I don’t know how well she placed, but she is a very beautiful version of her breed,” said shopkeeper Brianna Gust.
Gust said the original plan was to re-home Betty, but then the storeowners decided to keep her in the store as a community pet.
“She likes it here,” said Gust. “She runs to the front of the cage for attention basically, and we’ll pull her out and hold her. I posted a video of her on our Facebook page a couple weeks ago.
“John takes her out and hangs out with her in the sun sometimes, on a nice day,” added Gust, referring to a co-worker.
Betty is unusually gregarious, with people and other animals alike.
“She used to be in the front of the store for a little bit, and dogs would come up and she’d go up to the front of the cage, which is not a common behavior for a rabbit,” said Gust. “Rabbits don’t all just seek attention from anything. Usually, they’ll run away.”
Huddling close to her grandmother, Bowyn eventually mustered the courage to reach out and pet Betty’s plush fur.
“Betty likes attention,” said Gust. “She'll do that with people all day long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.