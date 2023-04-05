Purisima Creek Redwoods Open Space Preserve

The parking lot and trail entrances at Purisima Creek Redwoods Open Space Preserve are all closed with caution tape to prevent vistors from entering the park.

Following a series of severe winter storms, officials have partially closed access to the Purisima Creek Redwoods Open Space Preserve. As of March 27, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District has closed the parking lot at the intersection of Purisima Creek Road and Higgins Canyon Road for the foreseeable future due to numerous downed trees in the reserve. 

The decision is tied to the landslide that closed Higgins Canyon Road in January. Because the road is one of two access roads to the preserve, MidPen staff are coordinating the closure with San Mateo County’s effort to repair Higgins Canyon Road. But with county resources stretched thin repairing other roadways, lower access to Purisima Creek Trail will likely remain closed until fall 2023. 

