Planning for the 50th annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival has begun. The festival organizing committee will hold a mandatory meeting at 7 this evening in the game room at Cameron’s Restaurant and Inn. Nonprofit organizations that wish to participate in the festival must have a representative attend this meeting whether or not they have participated in the event previously.
The festival will take place on Oct. 15-16 this year, preceded by the pumpkin weigh-off on Oct. 10. This year not only marks a half-century of festivals, but also the return of the full festival after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
At the meeting, organizers will provide information about application procedures. They will also review details about insurance, Health Department requirements and new rules regulating foodware at the festival. The meeting will offer an opportunity to discuss logistics for participation and field any questions.
Friday is the deadline for local artists who want to display their work at Made on the Coast, which takes place on Oct. 16. Artists based on the coast (Montara to Pescadero and Skyline to the ocean) are eligible to submit entries for display on the first block of Main Street during the Pumpkin Festival. A panel will review the work submitted and select entries based on quality, originality and variety.
