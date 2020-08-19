Since April 2, Puente de la Costa Sur has been offering weekly food distribution at its Pescadero office to families in need on the South Coast.
According to a report made to the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District, 193 households are receiving food each week, on average, at Puente’s Pescadero location on Thursday afternoons. Corina Rodriguez, Puente’s health and development director, said the team had to work quickly to meet rising demand. Soon after California’s shelter-in-place orders went into effect, Puente employees received donations from Second Harvest Food Bank and R&R Fresh Farms of Pescadero.
Puente’s employees and a few volunteers sort through the various donations each week putting them into packaged containers. Rodriguez said, in the last two weeks, more than 200 families have come through each time.
“Even though the distribution is a fast two hours and looks simple, it takes a lot from us,” she said. “And for the community, they don’t need to preregister. We want this to be as simple as possible.”
Multiple produce agencies have pitched in as well to help the South Coast community. Puente reached deals to distribute meat from TomKat Ranch, lettuce from Oku Farms, and a variety of fruits and vegetables from Pie Ranch.
Puente is also providing food and medication delivery for individuals over 55. As of Aug. 6, it is offering these services to 28 unique households. This program is geared toward the older, most vulnerable community without a support network.
“It feels good to know there are so many other organizations willing to partner,” Rodriguez said. “I think that’s another really nice thing, to know we can rely on other organizations and businesses to support a community in need.”
