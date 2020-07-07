Once again this year, Puente is helping South Coast kids get back to school in the fall — whether classes are held on school campuses or at home.
The Pescadero-based nonprofit works to provide school supplies and backpacks to about 250 students — about two-thirds of all students in the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District.
The help is available to all and not based on family income. The deadline for families to sign up for the supplies is July 31. Call (650) 879-1691 for details. There will be new protocols in place to pick up the supplies due to social distancing requirements.
In addition to the usual supplies, Puente says it will give each student a mask that meets school requirements. Volunteers are now working to sew child-sized masks to meet the need.
To donate to the effort, visit mypuente.org or send a check to P.O. Box 554, Pescadero, CA 94060. You can also purchase directly from the organization’s Target registry at http://tgt.gifts/puenteschooldrive2020. For other types of donations, contact Corina Rodriguez by emailing crodriguez@mypuente.org.
— from staff reports
