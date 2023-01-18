Prom season is approaching, and with it comes another installment of the “Say ‘Yes’ to a Prom Dress” event. Think reduce, reuse, recycle.
“If I have a fancy event, I'm going to wear the dress once and then pass it along so someone else can wear it,” said co-organizer Lele Keeton.
Prom dress donations are now being accepted at three locations. Note the organizers have a strong preference for long evening gowns. “We’ve never been able to get anyone to take a short dress,” said Keeton. “These girls don’t wear short dresses for whatever reason.”
Unlike in years past, accessories such as shoes and purses will not be accepted. Jewelry must be prom-worthy. Casual necklaces and earrings are not needed.
The prom dress giveaway event will be open to any high school student who needs a dress for the big night. Inventory will be organized by size and color, and tents will be set up as fitting rooms, complete with full-length mirrors. Leftover items will be given to Turnstyle Thrift Shop in San Mateo, which donates its proceeds to various nonprofits.
Dress donations will be accepted through Feb. 10. The giveaway event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Mariners Church, located at 100 Stone Pine Road in Half Moon Bay. ▪
