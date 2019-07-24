  1. Home
The Peninsula Open Space Trust, an organization dedicated to protecting the open space of the Peninsula and the South Bay since 1977, leads free, guided hikes at myriad locations around the Peninsula. 

The next POST hike is set for 6 p.m. on Sunday at Pillar Point Bluff. This hike is about 2.5 miles round trip with an elevation gain of 300 feet. A POST representative will share details about the area’s natural history and the marine life of the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve.

