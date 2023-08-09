A 30-minute drive down Highway 1 reveals sheer cliffs, picturesque ocean views and a small but mighty tower overlooking rocky seas. Saturday was National Lighthouse Day, and Pigeon Point Light Station had a reason to celebrate. 

After years of waiting, Pigeon Point Light Station has officially secured funding for a restoration of the lighthouse tower. This restoration will take about two to three years to complete and $18 million in funding.

