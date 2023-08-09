A 30-minute drive down Highway 1 reveals sheer cliffs, picturesque ocean views and a small but mighty tower overlooking rocky seas. Saturday was National Lighthouse Day, and Pigeon Point Light Station had a reason to celebrate.
After years of waiting, Pigeon Point Light Station has officially secured funding for a restoration of the lighthouse tower. This restoration will take about two to three years to complete and $18 million in funding.
“It looks like we’re finally going to start construction this year,” said Julie Barrow, special projects coordinator for Pigeon Point Light Station. “Everything is starting to kick into high gear because, once construction does start, that puts about a two-year clock on the process.”
The light station was built in 1872, but has been closed to the public since 2001 due to structural damage.
In 2011, California State Parks and Recreation received title to the historic property. At that time, the historic lens was removed from the lantern room, and is currently on display in the Fog Signal Building. It will be returned to the lantern room once construction is complete. California State Parks and Recreation allocated the $18 million in two parts, in 2019 and 2021. The increased funding came as part of the state’s budget surplus and will allow the full restoration of the building, rather than just the top third. The restoration effort is expected to strengthen and repair the lantern room, Fresnel lens, upper tower deck and railings, upper deck belt course, interior ironwork, lower belt course and oil house.
In its prime, the tower was tended to by an on-site lighthouse keeper. The job was one of the first nonclerical positions available for women in the United States. This position was usually acquired after the death of a husband or father who held the role, and prompted debates over whether it was feminine to row boats. Those stranded in shipwrecks nearby, however, depended on these brave women.
“I think the biggest thing about Pigeon Point is that it represents a part of California history that doesn’t very often get focused on,” Barrow said. “That’s the fact that with the advent of the Gold Rush, the majority of people coming to the gold fields were actually coming by ship because the Transcontinental Railroad wasn’t completed until 1868.”
Pigeon Point was named after the Carrier Pigeon shipwreck in 1853. Shipwrecks increased after the beginning of the Gold Rush in San Francisco in the mid-1800s. After more wrecks, Pigeon Point was referred to as one of the most dangerous points on the San Mateo County coast by H. A. Scofield, editor of the San Mateo County Gazette, in the 1860s.
“No other place on the Pacific Coast has proved so fatal to navigators at this locality,” Scofield wrote.
These wrecks prompted Congress to build the lighthouse. Reforms began in the 1870s that increased qualifications to become a lighthouse keeper, which included being between 18 and 50 years old, being able to row a boat, not being intoxicated on duty and, most importantly, the requirement that the light not go out.
Today the lighthouse is still functioning, however its accessibility for the public is limited due to dilapidation over the years.
“Having lighthouses and telling the story of the lighthouses along the California coast really is a very important part of California’s history,” Barrow said.
For those interested in more information about the lighthouse and the restoration, visit parks.ca.gov under “Lighthouse Restoration.”
This version corrects the description of the project details.
