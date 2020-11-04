In the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has plagued all kinds of industries while at the same time creating a surge in business for others. Count the pest control industry in the latter category.
“I don’t think there are more pests, I think people are just noticing them,” said Kevin Palmer, the owner of Premier Termite Inc. & Construction, which has served the Coastside and greater San Mateo County area for more than 30 years. With people working and studying remotely, “people are home and they’re noticing every little thing in their house,” Palmer said.
Palmer explained that the pest control industry is divided into three categories: fumigation, nuisance pests (think spiders and rodents), and finally, termites and wood-destroying pests. It’s this last category that has seen a surge in recent months, according to Palmer.
One reason for the uptick is because termite inspection is part of the process when selling a house. When termites swarm after the first major rainfall, Palmer anticipates more calls soon.
“The real estate market is just on fire right now, and so the amount of calls we’re doing is over the top,” he said.
Peter Iacopi, the co-founder of Coastside Termite, has dealt with structural pests across San Mateo County since 1995. He has noticed more calls in the last several months. Iacopi believes part of the reason is due to people and businesses dealing with the effects of the pandemic.
With more people staying indoors instead of traveling for work or school, Iacopi suspects people could be more vigilant to problematic pests on their property. Iacopi said when the shelter-in-place orders went into effect in March, business slowed dramatically. He estimated the company lost three to four months of income. Because people did not want to leave their homes, fumigation wasn’t an option.
But in recent months, Iacopi has been working hard against dry rot and termites in households in San Mateo County.
“Right now, in the last month, we’ve been slammed,” Iacopi said. “People are home and noticing things. More people are working around the house, like do-it-your-selfers. So that probably has something to do with it.”
Smith’s Pest Management, a San Jose-based pest control company, conducted a nationwide survey across the country to test pest activity over the last few months.
That survey of 3,160 households found that 34 percent of households in California say they have noticed more pests than usual in their homes since the start of the pandemic. Palmer said he’s seen a surge of around 25 to 30 percent, meaning longer wait times to fumigate and inspect houses.
Another potential reason for the rise in pests could be that more people are cooking at home and taking fewer trips to the grocery store to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Pests, particularly rodents, could be drawn to the excess food in households.
In May, the CDC noted that with restaurants closed or serving less food due to reduced capacity in commercial areas, rodents could look for alternate sources of food, such as personal living spaces. The CDC recommends several preventative steps to keep rodents at bay, such as sealing all access points, removing large vegetation, securing garbage lids, and removing pet food from yards.
Palmer said one pandemic benefit is that it’s easier to schedule appointments. Customers are now more flexible on times to meet, making business more efficient.
“Most of my appointments say come anytime you want to,” Palmer said. “Because they’re always home.”
