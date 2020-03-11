Sophie Mateja, a freshman at Pescadero High School, took first place at a speech contest sponsored by the Half Moon Bay branch of the American Association of University Women on Feb. 22. Matthew Spink, a sophomore at Half Moon Bay High School, took second place.
The contest topic they spoke on was, “Are men and women truly equal today or are the suffragists of 1920 still suffering in 2020?”
The Half Moon Bay branch awarded the contestants prizes of $100 for first place and $75 for second place. This was the fourth annual speech contest sponsored by the Half Moon Bay Branch of AAUW.
Mateja’s speech, along with winners of other branch contests, will be reviewed via video by a panel of judges to determine the three finalists who will be invited to compete for a $1,500 prize at the AAUW California State Convention in Millbrae in April.
— August Howell
