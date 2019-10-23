Pescadero Middle and High School students are hosting a community Halloween Carnival from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at the school gym.
The carnival is a student-led event open to the community with games, raffles and other festive activities.
Updated 9:15 a.m.: Firefighters worked to tame a fire near Gazos Creek Road Thursday night that ballooned to 95 acres. Early Friday morning, CalFire said the blaze was 55 percent contained. Read more
