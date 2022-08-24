The message on the 2022 Pescadero Arts and Fun Festival tie-dye T-shirt was simple but poignant: “Welcome Back.”
After the CZU Lightning Complex fires and the COVID-19 pandemic caused cancellation of the festival for the past two years, the mere act of welcoming people back demonstrated the resilience of a community overcoming loss. The success of the two-day event buoyed the spirits of organizers who faced many challenges restoring the festival.
On the colorful shirts, “Welcome Back” was printed across an image of the festival sign that has beckoned guests to enter the I.D.E.S. grounds many times in the past. Alicia Bennett, president of the festival organizing committee, explained the symbolic importance of the sign.
“We lost almost everything in the fire. The sign was the only thing that wasn’t destroyed,” she said.
The sign and all of the other equipment used in the festival each year had been stored on the homestead of Bennett’s father, Randy. Fire decimated the place two years ago.
Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the wooden entrance sign demonstrated the determination of the festival committee to carry on.
“It feels like Saturdays used to be,” observed Tony Beukers, entertainment coordinator for the festival, from his booth behind the stage.
Lauren Miller, a relatively recent transplant to Pescadero, shared the sentiment. “I don’t have a lot of experience to draw on but this feels like a success,” she said as she looked at the line of customers forming at the booth where she was selling tamales to raise funds for the Pescadero Education Foundation.
The lineup of musical performances helped restore the festive spirit. Local favorites such as Three on a Tree, Blue, the DB Walker Band and the Gary Gates Band kept people dancing throughout the day on both Saturday and Sunday. Some of the musicians noted that they have played at every one of the 30 arts and fun festivals.
Other annual components of the weekend such as the exhibit featuring the latest work by members of the South Coast Artists’ Alliance and the fashion show organized by South Coast Children’s Services thrift shop also returned. Numerous vendors selling crafts and a variety of food completed the scene.
Funds raised by PAFF support the Pescadero Middle School trip to Washington, D.C., scholarships for Pescadero High School seniors, art classes at
Pescadero High School, the Pescadero Christmas tree lighting and other local causes. ▪
