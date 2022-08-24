Pescadero Arts and Fun Festival.

South Coast music lovers turned out for a sunny Sunday at the Pescadero Arts and Fun Festival.

The message on the 2022 Pescadero Arts and Fun Festival tie-dye T-shirt was simple but poignant: “Welcome Back.”

After the CZU Lightning Complex fires and the COVID-19 pandemic caused cancellation of the festival for the past two years, the mere act of welcoming people back demonstrated the resilience of a community overcoming loss. The success of the two-day event buoyed the spirits of organizers who faced many challenges restoring the festival.

