There are few more meaningful and poignant commemorations on the coast than the regular Posadas that mark the Christmas season.
They are common in Latin America, particularly Mexico, so it’s only natural for immigrants to bring these religious traditions north with them. Las Posadas reenact the biblical journey of Mary and Joseph as they travel from Nazareth to Bethlehem. Their travels end in a search for shelter in advance of the birth of baby Jesus.
The Latino Advisory Council and the city of Half Moon Bay are sponsoring a Posada ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Mac Dutra Plaza. The procession will then walk to the library on Correas Street. It is the second Posada in Half Moon Bay this week. Mariners Church held its own on Tuesday.
There is often a Posada in Pescadero, however organizers say there are no such plans on the South Coast this year.
